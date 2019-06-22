  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A goat was rescued Saturday night from a 40-foot-deep drainage pipe on the eastern edge of Oakland, the Oakland Fire Department reported Saturday night on social media.

Oakland Fire Department personnel responded about 6 p.m. Saturday to the area near Keller Avenue and Rilea Way near the Leona Canyon Regional Open Space Preserve, where the goat was reported to have fallen down the steel pipe and got stuck. The goat was one of many brought to the area to help clear vegetation, helping reduce the chances of a wildfire.

Fire crews worked for more than two hours before they reported on Twitter that the goat had been rescued from the pipe, apparently physically OK.

