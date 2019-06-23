Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — One person is dead after a double shooting in San Jose late Sunday evening, police said.
At around 8:38 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting in the 500 block of Habbitts Court. Upon arrival, officers found two adults exiting the home, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The two victims were transported to a local hospital, but one of them was later pronounced dead, Officer Gina Tepoorten of SJPD said.
A perimeter was set up around the home as officers attempted to contact the suspect, who remained inside. Police were trying to determine if any additional residents were inside the home.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS SF for the latest updates.