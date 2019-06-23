PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire is burning at a roofing supply business at 2120 Piedmont Way in Pittsburg.
The first call came in at 2:39 p.m. and the fire quickly elevated to a second and third alarm.
The blaze, clearly visible from Highway 4, has spread to a structure at the Piedmont Lumber Company and then ignited grass across the nearby abandoned train tracks.
A huge plume of smoke is visible, a spokesman said.
According to CHP Contra Costa, firefighters are battling the blaze from the slow lane of Highway 4. The far right eastbound lane is closed due to the fire. Contra Costa Fire officials are advising people to avoid the area.
