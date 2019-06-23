  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Cal Fire, Contra Costa County, Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Grass fire, Vegetation Fire
Firefighters worked to extinguish a grass fire near Brentwood on Sunday June 23, 2019

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — About 50 firefighters from three fire districts were able to contain an approximately 36-acre fire in unincorporated Contra Costa County southwest of Brentwood early Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported at 1:02 a.m. near the intersection of Briones Valley and Deer Valley roads. The first fire crews arrived on scene to find a two-acre fire that was spreading uphill, East Contra Costa Fire Protection District fire officials said.

Mutual aid was requested from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire and the fire was contained. Fire officials didn’t say how long it took for the fire to be extinguished.

