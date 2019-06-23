  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Clusterfest, Comedy, entertainment, San Francisco, San Francisco News

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Comedy lovers who paid big bucks to get into Clusterfest this weekend in San Francisco weren’t laughing at the long lines, Saturday night.

Lines snaked out the door to see headliner and stand up comic John Mulaney at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Some attendees said they waited in line for four hours and still didn’t get in.

“I spent $150, I’ve expected to get in everywhere. I thought I was buying a ticket to all events. I’ve had to wait in line the entire time,” said Matt Zampa. “I have not seen a single act. I’ve been in line for four and a half hours. That’s a lot of money for a lot of waiting.”

Mulaney performed two sets Saturday.

According to Clusterfest, there were plenty of seats open for the second act.

