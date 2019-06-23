  • KPIX 5On Air

SCOTIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the California North Coast Saturday evening.

The USGS says the earthquake struck at 8:53 p.m. at a spot 17.3 miles southwest of Scotia, a town of 850 people.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.6 miles.

Media reports say the earthquake was felt in the region. There were no immediate reports of damage.

WEBLINK: USGS Latest Earthquakes – Magnitude 5.6 SSW of Petrolia

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

