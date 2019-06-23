



SACRAMENTO (KPIX 5) — A vigil to honor Officer Tara O’Sullivan drew a huge crowd at Sacramento State on Sunday evening. Family, friends, former classmates and community members held candles and shared memories of the 26-year-old rookie officer with the Sacramento Police Department. She was from Pleasant Hill.

“She is the epitome of what a Hornet is, to her parents, thank you for loaning her to me for four years,” said Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen. “Thank you for raising a true hero.”

These sentiments were shared by dozens of loved ones who leaned on one another for support.

O’Sullivan graduated from Sacramento State in the fall of 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in child development. She was one of the first four students–and the only woman–to complete the university’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars (LECS) program. Soon after graduation, she headed to the Sacramento Police Academy.

O’Sullivan was ambushed while responding to a domestic violence call last Wednesday.

She died after helping a woman involved in the dispute remove her belongings from a house in the Noralto neighborhood in North Sacramento. Prosecutors say Adel Ramos shot O’Sullivan with a high-powered assault rifle about 30 minutes after she arrived.

Memorial services for O’Sullivan will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at Bayside Church Adventure Campus at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road in Roseville.

Donations to her family can be made at CAHP: The Officer Tara O’Sullivan Memorial Fund

For questions about her memorial service, contact Memorialinfo@sacpd.org.