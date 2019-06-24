OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART is recovering from major delays Monday morning in downtown Oakland after a train became disabled between the 12th Street and Lake Merritt stations, forcing more than 400 riders to be evacuated.

BART wrote on Twitter at about 10 a.m. Monday that crews had managed to restart the train, and that other trains were turned back and held to mitigate crowding.

BART says 421 people had to be evacuated from the disabled train. No one was injured during the evacuation.

It’s not known why the train became disabled.

BART tweeted that the disabled train was being pulled to MacArthur station.

No further details were immediately available.

After a major delay in all directions, we are beginning to restore service. The disabled train is being pulled by a rescue train to MacArthur, where it will not disrupt service. Due to backed up trains prior to clearance, there are significant delays in service. https://t.co/5iOxI8xpnK — SFBART (@SFBART) June 24, 2019

