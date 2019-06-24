  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 7pm
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    9:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Big Red, Castro Valley News, Chicken Statue, Crown Canyon Road, Stolen Chicken, Stolen Rooster Statue, Theft

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Alameda County Sheriff deputies are searching for a giant rooster statue that was stolen out of Castro Valley over the weekend.

The large, vibrantly colored metal chicken apparently goes by the name “Big Red” and stands over seven feet tall. It was a local landmark, greeting thousands of commuters along Crown Canyon Road every day.

Since Big Red is so large, authorities believe it had to have been dragged away to be stolen.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about the theft of Big Red to call them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s