CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Alameda County Sheriff deputies are searching for a giant rooster statue that was stolen out of Castro Valley over the weekend.
The large, vibrantly colored metal chicken apparently goes by the name “Big Red” and stands over seven feet tall. It was a local landmark, greeting thousands of commuters along Crown Canyon Road every day.
Since Big Red is so large, authorities believe it had to have been dragged away to be stolen.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has information about the theft of Big Red to call them.