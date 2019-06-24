Comments
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — A 2-alarm grass fire is burning near Interstate 580 westbound just east of Greenville Road in Livermore and has shut down lanes of the roadway, according to the CHP.
A severe traffic alert was sent out at 3:49 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., officials said the #1 and #2 lanes were reopened. The #3 and #4 lanes remain blocked.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. CHP estimates that it will take at least one hour for the roadway to reopen fully.
No other details were immediately available.