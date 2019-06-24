  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least one person is dead from a crash involving a car and pickup truck in on Highway 1 in San Francisco’s Richmond District early Monday morning.

According to authorities, the crash took place at the intersection of Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street around 3:30 a.m.

Authorities said the pickup was traveling eastbound on California and the car was going northbound on Park Presidio when the crash occurred.

A deadly crash on Park Presidio in San Francisco. (Credit: KCBS Radio)

Additional details about the fatal crash were not immediately available.

Park Presidio between Lake and Clement streets is closed. There is no estimated time when the road would reopen, and commuters are being asked to take alternate routes to Park Presidio, a major thoroughfare connecting the Golden Gate Bridge with 19th Avenue.

