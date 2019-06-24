GEYSERVILLE (CBS SF) – A Petaluma man became separated from his family and drowned in the Russian River in Geyserville Sunday evening, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded around 7:10 p.m. to a drowning in the Russian River in the 21000 block of River Road, where crews with the Geyserville Fire Protection District and Bell’s Ambulance Service were trying to revive a man, later identified as Angel Cendon-Hernandez, 24, of Petaluma, according to the sheriff’s office.
Cendon-Hernandez was swimming in the river with his family but became separated and was found a short time later. He was not breathing and the family attempted CPR, called 911 and drove to find help, sheriff’s officials said.
It appears to be an accidental drowning and the Sonoma County coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of his death.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.