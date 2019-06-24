TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS SF) – A teenage girl from San Jose was rescued after she slipped and fell into a fast moving river in Tuolumne County over the weekend.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old and her family were camping and fishing at the Brightman Flat Campground in Dardanelle when she fell into the Stanislaus River around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies said the teen was swept down river, but was able to reach a log and hold on. Witnesses went to the log to try and help her and to keep her calm until rescuers arrived.
A deputy, the department’s search and rescue team, along with fire personnel, provided a helmet and life vest to the teen. She was then able to pull herself along the log until rescuers pulled her to safety.
Authorities said the teen only suffered scrapes and bruises.
Deputies are warning that rivers in the area are running cold, high and fast due to the wet and snowy winter and that conditions could remain dangerous through the summer.
“We urge everyone who recreates near bodies of water to wear life vests and to please stay out of the rivers,” the sheriff’s office said on their Facebook page.