



SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man accused of stabbing and killing two men in a remote part of San Mateo County last week made his first brief appearance in court on Monday.

If convicted, 26-year-old Malik Dosouqi could face the death penalty for murdering two men on a remote, wooded stretch of Skyline Boulevard.

Detectives said they caught Dosouqi trying to flee the scene.

The first victim, Abdulmalek Nasher, was a cab driver called to pick up a passenger on Skyline Boulevard.

On Monday at 11:09 p.m., a deputy found Nasher’s body in a dirt area west of Skyline Boulevard just north of Reids Roost Road.

Detectives say Nasher was ambushed, stabbed and left to die.

Just 24 hours later: a second victim — tow truck driver John Pekipaki was found bleeding to death in the same area.

On Monday, the victims’ family came to court hoping to see justice served.

“His wife, she is crying all the time,” said Abdul Nasser. “His daughter, she is waiting for her dad. We lost my brother. I’m so sorry.”

The suspect’s arraignment has now been pushed back to July 8th.

Investigators say they can still only speculate what the motive was for two seemingly random murders.