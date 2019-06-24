  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Rollover Crash, Sonoma, Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA (CBS SF) – A Vallejo man suffered major injuries Saturday night in a rollover crash at Sonoma Raceway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 41-year-old Oroville man was driving a 1946 Willys Jeep vehicle on a dirt and gravel trail in the Cougar Mountain campground at the raceway when it rolled down an embankment around 9:40 p.m., CHP officials said.

A 55-year-old Vallejo man suffered major injuries. He was unconscious and needed help breathing when a medical helicopter arrived to take him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The Oroville man suffered moderate injuries but refused medical treatment.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was held at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, with other festivities that took place Friday and Saturday.

