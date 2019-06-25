MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Three people were shot and killed at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill Tuesday evening in what police are characterizing as a workplace confrontation.

Morgan Hill police received multiple 911 calls of a shooting at the Ford dealership on Condit Road at about 6:03 p.m. Tuesday evening. Officers arrived at around 6:07 p.m.

Upon arrival, they located a deceased male subject suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the north end of the building toward the service department, Sgt. Bill Norman of the Morgan Hill Police Department said. Police said the male had a handgun by his side.

Two additional subjects with gunshot wounds were found inside the building. Morgan Hill police said all three of the people shot worked at the dealership. A massive police response was seen outside the building.

Ford dealership workers in Morgan Hill leave property after shooting that has left at least two people dead. pic.twitter.com/PMdfBdhhB9 — Maria Medina KPIX5 (@MariaKPIX) June 26, 2019

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

Morgan Hill PD is the lead agency in the investigation, along with the Morgan Hill Sheriff’s Department, CHP, Cal Fire Police and Morgan Hill Fire.

Condit Road remains closed from Dunne Avenue to Diana Avenue, police said. All residents in the area have access to their homes through other means. The only business currently impacted is La Quinta Hotel and its guests.