SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Bay Area Rapid Transit plans to stop offering paper tickets and only offer Clipper cards in some of their busiest stations this summer, as the transit system seeks to phase out paper tickets.
As part of a pilot program, the Downtown Berkeley station would only sell Clipper cards starting July 8, 19th Street in Oakland beginning July 22nd, Embarcadero station in San Francisco starting August 19th and Powell Street in San Francisco as of September 3rd.
Riders with paper tickets would still be able to use them to exit and enter at those four stations, and would still be able to add fares.
• ALSO READ: BART Board Approves Fare Increases Through 2026
Staff with BART and Clipper will be at the stations during the first three days of each station’s pilot program to assist riders.
Since 2018, BART has charged a 50-cent per trip surcharge for those using paper tickets.
“BART is working to move toward a Clipper-only fare payment system because the region has prioritized the use of Clipper as the Bay Area’s all-in-one transit card administered by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission,” the agency said in a statement.
Stations on the BART to Antioch extension, which opened last year, have never sold paper tickets.