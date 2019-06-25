Comments
MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — At least two people have been shot and killed at a Ford dealership in Morgan Hill Tuesday evening in what police are characterizing as a workplace confrontation.
Morgan Hill police said two of the people shot worked at the dealership on Condit Road. A massive police response was seen outside the dealership.
Three people were confirmed to have been wounded by gunshots, Morgan Hill police said. The shooting took place in the service department of the dealership.
Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting but said the gunman was down and it was not an active shooter situation. Further details were not immediately available.
