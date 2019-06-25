SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The San Francisco Unified School District’s Board of Education is expecting a crowded house during its meeting Tuesday, as board members are set to decide the fate of a controversial high school mural.
The mural at George Washington High School was painted by Victor Arnautoff in 1936 and depicts the life of the school’s namesake U.S. President George Washington.
In response to mounting complaints about the mural’s depiction of Native Americans, the school board will vote whether to cover up the mural, using solid panels or similar materials.
Because the mural is painted directly onto the building’s walls, the mural must be covered and cannot be removed.
Tuesday’s vote comes after the board held a hearing on the matter last week.
Because a high volume of speakers is anticipated during the public comment portion of the meeting, the board has allocated 30 minutes for people in favor of keeping the mural and 30 minutes for those in favor of removing the mural from public view.
