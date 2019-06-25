RICHMOND (CBS SF) – Starting in August, the Richmond ferry will shuttle people to and from San Francisco on weekends in addition to its usual weekday commute service, the Water Emergency Transportation Agency announced Monday.

The weekend service will start Aug. 3 and last on a trial basis for the months of August, September, October and the first weekend of November, according to the agency, which operates ferry services in San Francisco Bay.

Ferries depart and arrive from the Richmond Ferry Terminal at Ford Point and the San Francisco Ferry Terminal.

The trip takes about 35 minutes each way. Weekend fares will be equal to weekday ones: adults pay $9 each way, but Clipper card carriers are charged a discounted fare of $6.75.

Adults over 65, disabled adults and youth ages 5 to 18 are charged $4.50.

Weekend ferry passengers who do not own Clipper cards are advised to buy tickets through the Hopthru mobile ticketing app, which allows them to bypass lines, according to the agency.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.