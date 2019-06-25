



SACRAMENTO (AP) — The father of a slain Sacramento police officer said Tuesday it is offensive and hurtful to suggest authorities were responsible for her death.

Tara O’Sullivan died Wednesday after being shot while helping a woman gather her things from a Sacramento home as part of a domestic violence call. It took officers another 45 minutes before they could reach her as the gunman continued firing rounds from a high-powered rifle as O’Sullivan lay wounded.

Some police experts have criticized the department for taking so long to get to O’Sullivan, who later died at the UC Davis Medical Center.

However, Denis O’Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that he and his wife would never place blame on his daughter’s fellow officers and said he wanted to address “the negative and misleading and hurtful information that has been spread about our Sacramento Police Department and family.”

“We also know that beyond certainty, what happened on June 19th falls squarely on one individual. The notion that anyone in the Sacramento Police Department is responsible for this senseless murder of Tara is extremely offensive and hurtful. The loss of our daughter falls on one’s person’s shoulders and in no way will we ever place blame on any of the officers who displayed such professionalism and courage during this tragedy,” said Denis O’Sullivan. “As we move forward we stand with our Sacramento Police Department family who has showed us so much love, support and respect, just as they did throughout Tara’s law enforcement career in the city and police department she loved.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in Roseville.

