



SAN JOSE (CBS / AP) — A relative of a man who San Jose police say shot four family members to death before taking his own life had been upset his wife was able to get visas for her relatives to travel from Vietnam to the United States.

To Van Khuat told the Mercury News that 66-year-old Chi Dinh Ta had recently called him and told him he planned to kill his in-laws, who had recently arrived from Asia.

Khuat says Ta was his wife’s cousin. He didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Khuat says the Ta’s in-laws were “the nicest people.”

He says the Ta had been seething with jealousy because he was not able to bring his own family from Vietnam.

Police have not identified the gunman or the victims.

The quadruple murder-suicide happened at a home on the 500 block of Habbitts Court in San Jose Sunday evening.

Including Sunday’s killings, there have been 19 homicides in San Jose so far this year.

