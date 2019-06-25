SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The San Jose Sharks’ complete schedule for the 2019-20 National Hockey League season was released Tuesday, with the season opener on Oct. 2 in Las Vegas.
The Sharks will begin their season with a “home-and-home” pair of games against the Vegas Golden Knights, following the Oct. 2 season opener with their home opener on Oct. 4 in San Jose. The Sharks defeated the Golden Knights in the first round of this past season’s NHL playoffs.
The Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Dec. 21 will return to San Jose for their first game against the Sharks since eliminating them in the Western Conference Finals.
The full schedule of games can be found online here.
