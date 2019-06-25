SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A Santa Rosa man is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Wednesday morning to see if he is charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in March.
Daniel Bazzoli, 42, surrendered to Santa Rosa police in March after the hit-and-run collision on state Highway 12 on March 15.
Santa Rosa police responded to a report of an unconscious man lying on the west shoulder of Highway 12 at Middle Rincon Road around 1:20 a.m. The victim, Michael Campbell of Santa Rosa, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bazzoli turned himself in to police the afternoon of the collision. Police interviewed him. They allowed him to access his truck, a 2006 Mitsubishi Raider pickup, which had damage consistent with a collision.
Police arrested him on suspicion of felony hit and run and he was booked in the county jail.
Sonoma County prosecutors said in May they needed more time to investigate the collision. Bazzoli is out of custody.