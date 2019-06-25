Comments
BEL MARIN KEYS (CBS SF) – A trailer fire is blocking at least one westbound lane of Highway 37 in Marin County this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP shared photos of the fire on Facebook at 9:35 a.m. showing the trailer nearly fully engulfed in flames.
All wheels on the 40-foot trailer are damaged, according to the CHP.
Both directions of the highway were blocked while firefighters responded, but both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane were eventually reopened.
Motorists are advised to use state Highway 121 or Lakeville Highway as alternate routes. The Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said.
There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen.