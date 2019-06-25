



SHENZHEN, China (CBS SF) – Warriors point guard Stephen Curry was looking good in green, and on the green, when he debuted Under Armour’s Range Unlimited Golf line in China.

Curry makes no secret of his love for golf. He even produced a miniature golf show, Holey Moley that premiered on ABC this summer.

He says it is a respite from a demanding sport like basketball.

“Our (NBA) season goes from September until June, and for me to have those moments when I can get away, find a little piece of mind, but still stay competitive… golf provides all that,” he said.



Curry was all about golf at the Range Unlimited launch at the posh Mission Hills Resort, in Shenzhen, China where he talked about his inspiration for the line.

“I wanted to try to blend my personality, my joy, my style off the court into a golf capsule – when you look good, you feel good and you play good golf,” he says.

The collection consists of tops, bottoms, outerwear, hats and the Curry 6 SL spikeless golf shoe. Prices range from $30 – $160.



Number 30 looked cool and confident when tee’d up for the camera sporting a green floral and fern print polo, with a pair of white pants, made with specially-designed materials that fight heat and humidity.

“You want to be able to make bold statements with some loud prints,” said Curry. “It still has the performance technology with Iso-Chill that makes you feel cool out there on the course.”

The Range Unlimited Collection will be available in Fall 2019.