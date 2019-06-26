WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A homicide investigation was underway after two bodies were discovered inside a home in Castro Valley Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies were inside a home on the 20000 block of Forest Ave.

Investigators are trying to determine if the case is a double homicide or murder-suicide, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The sheriff’s office received a call at about 10:15 a.m. from a relative requesting a welfare check at the home, and deputies arrived to find the pair dead inside, sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

The people who died are a male and female, Kelly said. Their names have not been released and investigators are still trying to determine how they died, he said.

The sheriff’s office was planning to release additional information to the media at 3 p.m.

