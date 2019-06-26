MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — PG&E power lines sparked the fire that started Tuesday afternoon near King City, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters responded at about 4:09 p.m. Tuesday to a vegetation fire on Lonoak Road, in unincorporated Monterey County, three miles east of King City.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported the fire had burned about 150 acres and speculated it had the potential to grow to 1000 acres, Cal Fire said.

By 7:33 p.m. Tuesday, the fire had burned 2,500 acres, and had been 75 percent contained, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Mike Morlan said.

Early Wednesday evening, the fire had been fully contained at 2,546 acres.

Four aircraft, two helicopters, nine fire engines, and other crews were dispatched to the fire, Cal Fire said.

The fire did not cause any injuries to firefighters or the public, or any damage to homes, according to Cal Fire.

PG&E released a statement saying that its crews responded to the fire and helped first responders make the situation safe so the forward progress could be stopped quickly.

PG&E spokesman Jason King said, “We can confirm that a line came down, and we are investigating what caused the line to fall.”