



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 27-year-old Oakland man, on the run since he allegedly fatally struck a 6-year-old and the child’s mother, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Virginia, authorities announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Rasenoch Salem Allen was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m. at a residence in the 4200 block of Morgate Lane in Portsmouth Va.

When authorities arrived at a residence, Allen was located and asked to identify himself, but he refused. Authorities fingerprinted him on the scene verifying his identity. Allen was then taken into custody, and was currently being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.

Officers were dispatch to 26th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard on the evening of April 13th to investigate a report of an auto-versus-pedestrian traffic collision.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a black Mercedes 2-door was traveling westbound on Foothill and slammed into three pedestrians who were crossing the street, in a marked crosswalk, at 26th Avenue.

Police said the mom, son and uncle were in the crosswalk going to the laundromat when the car ran them over and never stopped.

After the collision, the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene. The vehicle was later located abandoned in another area of Oakland.

Alma Garcia and her 6-year-old son Angel died of their injuries. The boy’s 20-year-old uncle was critically injured.

Court documents show that in 2016, Allen faced a number of charges related to a murder case, including one count of murder and a special circumstance of felony murder in the course of a robbery.

He was not convicted of the more serious charges. Instead, He pleaded no contest to accessory after the tact and was sentenced to three years at Santa Rita Jail.

Jail officials tell KPIX they released him last year.