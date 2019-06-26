SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Injured superstar Kevin Durant, who will likely be sidelined for the 2019-2020 NBA season rehabilitating a torn Achilles tendon, has declined a player option to stay in the Golden State Warriors payroll and earn $31.5 million, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowaski tweeted that “Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private.”

Turning down the option was expected. Speculation has been running rampant about Durant’s future involving a number of NBA teams including the Warriors, the New York Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The move now opens the door for free agent bidding for Durant’s services. If he were to stay with the Warriors, Golden State can offer him a max deal of $221 million over five years.

The most the Knicks, Nets, Clippers or any other team can offer is a four-year, $164 million deal.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP went down with an injured calf in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. He returned to the lineup for a most-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals after missing nine straight playoffs games.

Durant played brilliantly, scoring 11 points before his Achilles gave out while making a move on the court. He underwent surgery in New York to reattach the Achilles and was expected to miss all or nearly all of the 2019-2020 season.

Warriors GM Bob Myers was asked about Durant and the team’s other key free agent Klay Thompson while introducing the team’s NBA draft picks to the Bay Area Monday.

When asked if the team planned to talk with the pair, Myers said only “Yes.”

When it came to assessing his level of optimism both players will be with the Warriors, Myers simply shrugged his shoulders.

“We’ll see,” Myers said.