CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old woman was in custody Thursday after she led Concord police on a wild high-speed pursuit in an RV filled with stolen property from several burglaries, authorities said.
Concord police said Jessica Tomsky was being held on several counts of fleeing police officers, commercial burglary and possession of stolen property.
According to investigators, officers responded to a silent alarm in the 1300 block of Galaxy Way at 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday.
As they arrived on the scene, officers saw two vehicles fleeing. Dual pursuits were initiated when both vehicles fled onto Commerce Ave, across Concord Ave, then proceeding the wrong way up the southbound Highway 242 on-ramp.
At that point, officers stopped their pursuits for safety reasons, but then re-engaged with one of the suspect vehicles — a large RV — on Highway 242. But once again, safety concerns came to play and the pursuit was halted when the RV drove the wrong way up the southbound Highway 242 off-ramp at Solano Way.
A short time later, Concord police got several 911 calls from drivers reporting an RV driving on the shoulder of Highway 4.
This time officers were able to stop the RV and took Tomsky into custody. A search of the RV uncovered stolen property from several commercial burglaries.