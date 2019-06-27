



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hundreds of people gathered at Manny’s Cafe in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday to watch the second night of Democratic candidates for president debate.

Manny’s has become the hub for Democratic presidential hopefuls and Thursday there was a lot of support for the two Bay Area candidates, Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Manny’s had to turn away roughly a hundred people without a ticket.

Inside, three phrases sparked a drinking game: climate change, health care and human rights. The crowd erupted when U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell, who represents areas of the East Bay, shot back at former vice president Joe Biden and asked him to “pass the torch.”

Then there came a loud roar as Sen. Harris tried to end the bickering with a comment criticizing her fellow candidates overlapping responses as a “food fight.” Later, she confronted Biden on the topic of race.

By the end of the night, many felt strongly about who shined the most in the second presidential debate: Sen. Harris.

Tanisha Humphrey said, “I thought she was tough and she will be able to hold Trump accountable.”

Another voter, Andrew McDonald said “(Harris) led a supposed room of leaders and for me that was it.”

Sen. Harris is expected to be at Manny’s this Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.