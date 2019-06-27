PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of fatally stabbing one man and punching another man at a mobile home park in Palo Alto on Monday, police said.

Isadore Christopher Diaz was already in custody for a separate attack later Monday at the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park at 3980 El Camino Real, according to police.

The homicide was reported at 6:53 p.m. when the victim’s roommate found him with stab wounds in his chest, police said. The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. The Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office will identify him once his family is notified.

Then at 8:53 p.m., another man in his 60s told an officer at the scene of the death investigation that he had been punched and knocked down by a man nearby while walking through the mobile home park. The victim was hospitalized with moderate injuries to his mouth, according to police.

Officers found Diaz, also a resident of the mobile home park, at his home that night and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, police did not have evidence to connect him to the homicide.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police were able to piece together enough evidence to identify Diaz as the suspect in the homicide. They obtained a search warrant for his home Wednesday night and found additional information linking him to the crime, police said.

Officers then served an arrest warrant on Diaz at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday while he remained in custody in the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

He is currently being held on bail of $2.53 million and was expected to appear in the county’s Palo Alto courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.