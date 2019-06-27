



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five people who died in a South San Jose murder-suicide on Sunday were identified Thursday by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The victims were shot and killed by 66-year-old man Chi Dinh Ta. They are 51-year-old woman Le Thuy Hoang of Milpitas, and 23-year-old woman Thanh Hoa Hoang, 42-year-old woman Thi Que Pham, and 48-year-old man Phung Ngoc Hoang of San Jose.

Le Thuy died of multiple gunshot wounds, Thanh Hoa and Phung Ngoc died of gunshot wounds to the head, and Pham died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Ta shot himself, according to police. His cause of death was a contact perforating gunshot to the head, meaning he also suffered an exit wound.

Police responded to the home in the 500 block of Habbitts Court at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday and saw several people, believed to be family members, fleeing from the home.

A man and a woman were rescued from the home and hospitalized, but they succumbed to their injuries. Officers again entered the home at about 1:35 a.m. to find the suspect and the two remaining female victims, who were all pronounced dead.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the case is among the most violent he’s encountered during his 27-year career at the department. The killings brought the city’s homicide toll to 19 people this year.

Five San Jose city councilwomen called attention to the three womens’ death Tuesday, saying acts of domestic violence do not happen out of the blue, and San Jose should expand its services as a model for other cities.

Domestic violence affecting people of color is chronically underreported, especially in Asian and Pacific Islander communities, they said.

“Crimes like the one that occurred this weekend are only the most extreme examples of the violence that too many women in our community face,” Maya Esparza, Magdalena Carrasco, Dev Davis, Sylvia Arenas and Pam Foley said in a statement. “Domestic violence, sexual assault, and even human trafficking are often interrelated, and their victims often experience a ramping up to greater violence – too often with tragic final outcomes.”

Asian Women’s Home, Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence, the YWCA and police offer support for domestic violence victims locally. The councilwomen added that local police do not cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“You do not have to fear that you or your loved ones will be deported because of coming forward,” they said.