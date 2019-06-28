SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A massive fire erupted at construction site for a multi-story residential and commercial building near Santa Clara University Friday morning, quickly growing into a 4-alarm blaze as flames consumed the block-long building.
The fire broke out at about 11:15 a.m.
Santa Clara officials called for mutual aid while firefighters were forced to take a defensive position due to the intensity of the flames and the collapse of part of the structure.
Flames could be seen shooting at least 40-50 feet, sending a massive plume of smoke into the air in the area of El Camino Real and Scott Boulevard, just east of the San Tomas Expressway and east of the San Jose Airport.
Police have ordered a mandatory evacuation in the area around the fire affecting residents on Pierce and Clay streets.
There was no estimate as to when the flames would be contained, but firefighters appeared to be gaining the upper hand on the fire as they attacked it on all sides.
A spokesperson for Mineta San Jose International Airport said that flights were not being impacted by the fire or smoke at this time.
