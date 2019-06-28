OAKLAND (CBS SF) – One of four East Bay men involved in the robbery of an undercover federal agent in Oakland last fall has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a three-year term of supervised release.

In November 2018, 25-year-old San Leandro resident James Medeiros agreed with his co-conspirators to lure a person to a building in Oakland to purchase illegal firearms for $8,000, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of California.

When the customer, an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, arrived at the location, Medeiros and one of the three other men pointed guns at the agent while another man demanded the agent’s money.

Three of the men were arrested leaving the building and the fourth was taken into custody days later, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Medeiros and the three other men, Anthony Reed of San Leandro, Jesus Angel Sanchez of Oakland and Marcos Antonio Martenez of Oakland, pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The three other men face a mandatory minimum term of seven years in prison and a maximum term of life imprisonment, as well as a $250,000 fine. The sentencing hearings for Martenez, Reed and Sanchez are scheduled for July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 16, respectively.

