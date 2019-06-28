WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
Filed Under:BART, Oakland news, Person hit by train, Union City


UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A person has been struck and killed by a BART train at the Union City station Friday.

Emergency personnel stood by as the train was rolled away from the spot where the person was hit near the end of the station platform. The body was underneath the train in between the rails.

The Union City station was closed following the incident and an AC Transit bus bridge was establised between South Hayward, Union City and Fremont stations.

Additional details were not immediately available.

