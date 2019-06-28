SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose man suspected of threatening to kill his wife was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police on a chase, deserting his children in his car, and fleeing on foot, according to San Jose police.

Jerome Slayton, 31, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of firearm possession as a felon, criminal threats and child endangerment and booked into Santa Clara County Jail, police wrote in a news release.

The incident began shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, when officers responded to Regional Medical Center, 225 N. Jackson Ave., to a woman’s report that her husband threatened to fatally shoot her, police said.

A few hours later, about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, an officer spotted the suspect’s car headed south on Jackson Avenue towards Alum Rock Avenue, and pursued it before reaching a dead end at Poco Way.

Police assumed the suspect, later identified as Slayton, was hiding in the vehicle. Unbeknownst to them, Slayton had already run away, leaving behind his two children, ages 8 and 9, who slept through the whole incident, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Police surrounded Slayton’s car and called an armored vehicle to the scene. At about 4 a.m., they discovered Slayton had gone, and cleared the scene, said police.

Detectives found Slayton in San Jose after an extensive investigation, according to police.

Slayton’s two children were later reunited with their mother, Tepoorten said.