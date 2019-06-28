WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) – A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a truck crashed through the front windows of a restaurant in Pleasant Hill Friday morning, according to police.

The crash was first reported at 2:08 a.m. by a security officer when the truck collided with the front of the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant at 40 Crescent Drive.

The driver, identified as Alejandro Mendez-Valencia, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was uninjured in the crash.

The building sustained broken windows and metal window frames, but did not suffer structural damage, and a manager at the store indicated they would likely be open for business as usual.

