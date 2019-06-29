WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Ho's Total Body Relief
    3:30 PMTails of Valor
    4:00 PMThe Inspectors
    4:30 PMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Campaign, Campaign 2020, Democratic Debate, Fundraising, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Presidential Candidates, Sen. Kamala Harris

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kamala Harris reports that she raised $2 million in the 24 hours after her breakout performance during the Democratic debates.

Figures provided by the California senator’s campaign indicate that over half of the contributions came from people who had never given to her before.

In total, she received donations from over 63,000 people in the hours after her Thursday night appearance on the debate stage in Miami. Her campaign says the average contribution was about $30.

The debates were hosted by NBC and spread across two days. The network says Thursday’s event was the party’s most-watched ever.

Harris’ appearance that night was widely acclaimed. She had a headline-making exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over his civil rights record.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s