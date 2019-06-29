WATCH LIVE:San Francisco Pride Parade Beginning At 10:30 a.m. Sunday
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A smoky, one-alarm fire burning close to the freeway was causing slow traffic in both directions along Highway 101, in San Jose.

According to officials, the blaze was burning near Alum Rock Avenue and E. San Antonio Street.

Early reports said it may be garbage on fire at the Mabury Road Corp.

Smoke was billowing across the freeway but it has not been shut down.

