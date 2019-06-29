Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A smoky, one-alarm fire burning close to the freeway was causing slow traffic in both directions along Highway 101, in San Jose.
According to officials, the blaze was burning near Alum Rock Avenue and E. San Antonio Street.
Early reports said it may be garbage on fire at the Mabury Road Corp.
Units are on scene of a large trash fire at the Mabury Rd Corp yard. Smoke is drifting across Hwy 101, so please dr… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 30, 2019
Smoke was billowing across the freeway but it has not been shut down.