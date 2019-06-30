(CBS SF) — Rallies are planned Tuesday around the Bay Area to protest conditions at controversial U.S. immigration detention centers. Protesters will gather in San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Santa Rosa to call attention to reports of migrants being kept in dire conditions and being denied medical care, and children being taken from their parents.
Tuesday’s “Close the Camps” rallies in the Bay Area, being organized by MoveOn.org, will join dozens of similar rallies planned nationwide.
In San Francisco, a rally will be held at noon in front of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s office at 1 Post St. Santa Rosa’s protest will take place at noon, at Old Courthouse Square.
In Walnut Creek, a rally will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of Ygnacio Valley Road and North Civic Drive. More protests are being planned for mid-July, by the Lights for Liberty organization.
On July 12, several Bay Area cities, including Oakland and San Francisco, will take part in a nationwide protest of the camps. Information on those protests is available at Lights for Liberty.
