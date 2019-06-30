OAKLAND (CBS SF) — As the hours counted down toward the beginning of NBA free agency, the drama around the future of Kevin Durant reached a feverish pitch Sunday with the Golden State Warriors set to make a max contract bid to keep him on the roster.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that Durant would announce his decision by Sunday evening.

Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

New York Times basketball expert Marc Stein tweeted the Warriors would offer Durant a five-year, $221 million deal to stay with the team, but in a second tweet said the New Jersey Nets were expected to announce they have signed former Celtic Kyrie Irving and were in hot pursuit of Durant.

The New York Knicks, Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and Warriors are the four teams Durant is considering signing with. The Knicks, Nets and Clippers can only offer Durant a four-year, $164 million deal.

No matter where he signs, Durant will likely be missing the entire 2019-2020 season as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP went down with an injured calf in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals. Durant returned to the lineup for a most-win Game 5 of the NBA Finals after missing nine straight playoffs games.

He played brilliantly, scoring 11 points before his Achilles gave out while making a move on the court. He underwent surgery in New York to reattach the Achilles and was expected to miss all or nearly all of the 2019-2020 season.

Warriors GM Bob Myers — who reportedly was in New York to talk with Durant along with Steph Curry — was asked about Durant and the team’s other key free agent Klay Thompson while introducing the team’s NBA draft picks to the Bay Area last week.

When asked if the team planned to talk with the pair, Myers said only “Yes.”

When it came to assessing his level of optimism both players will be with the Warriors, Myers simply shrugged his shoulders.

“We’ll see,” Myers said.