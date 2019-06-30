



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson has agreed to a five year, $190 million max contract to stay with the team that drafted him, according to multiple reports Sunday evening.

The team also acquired All-Star D’Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four year, $117 million max contract sign-and-trade deal. But to unload that salary space, the team traded former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Thompson, 29, and the Warriors reached the deal even before Sunday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

And, yes, Klay Thompson is getting the five-year, $190 max from Golden State, sources reiterate. A done deal even before today — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

Source: It's a full five-year max for Klay Thompson, not a 4+1. No player option on the fifth year. No 'no trade' clause. Just like the Steph Curry contract a couple summers ago. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 1, 2019

But the second half of the “Splash Brothers” likely won’t be back on the court until 2020 as he recovers from a torn ACL, which he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, was previously rumored to have been heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown team.

The news about Russell was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday evening. The 23-year-old first-time All-Star averaged 21.1 points, 7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season and led the Nets to their first playoff series since 2015.

Golden State and Brooklyn have agreed on a sign-and-trade, sending D’Angelo Russell to the Warriors on a four-year, $117M maximum contract, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2019

ALSO READ: Kevin Durant Agrees To Free Agent Deal With Brooklyn Nets

Warriors are on verge of acquiring Russell, Treveon Graham and Shabazz Napier from Brooklyn, league sources said. https://t.co/4HefUBSNQA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019

The Warriors had to unload salary to make the trade possible. Just on time, Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors had traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are also sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 draft (protected 1-4), a 2025 (protected 1) pick and a 2026 unprotected, Wojnarowski said.

W/ Iguodala trade, Russell and Klay both maxes and dump Livingston's GT, GSW 5 players. A mere $18.2m below the hard cap to fill out 9 roster slots. Even if they keep McKinnie, Graham, Napier NG, $13.1m for 6. Goodbye Looney, Cousins, Cook, possibly Bell. — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) July 1, 2019

Just one day into free agency, the Warriors squad makeup is already vastly different before they head into the new Chase Center next season.