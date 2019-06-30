SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson has agreed to a five year, $190 million max contract to stay with the team that drafted him, according to multiple reports Sunday evening.
The team also acquired All-Star D’Angelo Russell from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four year, $117 million max contract sign-and-trade deal. But to unload that salary space, the team traded former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Thompson, 29, and the Warriors reached the deal even before Sunday, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.
But the second half of the “Splash Brothers” likely won’t be back on the court until 2020 as he recovers from a torn ACL, which he suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star, was previously rumored to have been heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, his hometown team.
The news about Russell was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday evening. The 23-year-old first-time All-Star averaged 21.1 points, 7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game last season and led the Nets to their first playoff series since 2015.
ALSO READ: Kevin Durant Agrees To Free Agent Deal With Brooklyn Nets
The Warriors had to unload salary to make the trade possible. Just on time, Wojnarowski reported that the Warriors had traded Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors are also sending a 2024 protected first-round pick in the 2024 draft (protected 1-4), a 2025 (protected 1) pick and a 2026 unprotected, Wojnarowski said.
Just one day into free agency, the Warriors squad makeup is already vastly different before they head into the new Chase Center next season.
NO!