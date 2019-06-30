Comments
SAN FRANCISCO — KPIX 5 broadcast the 49th Annual San Francisco Pride Parade live online Sunday, June 30, 2019. That full webcast is presented below in numbered segments beginning with the traditional Dykes on Bikes opening ride up Market Street.
SEGMENT 1: 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.
SEGMENT 2: 11:14 a.m. to 10:34 a.m.
SEGMENT 3: 11:34 a.m. to noon
SEGMENT 4: noon to 12:34 p.m.
SEGMENT 5: 12:35 p.m. to 1 p.m.
SEGMENT 6: 1 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.