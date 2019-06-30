SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A group of protesters scuffled with police and blocked an intersection of San Francisco’s Market Street Sunday, bringing the annual San Francisco Pride Parade to a halt for more than an hour.

About 12 protesters lay down on Market Street, linking their arms covered by protected pipes painted with the rainbow colors. Several other protesters pushed and shoved a contingent of San Francisco police as the nearby crowd angrily shouted and jeered at them.

The Dykes on Bikes contingent was halted at the front of the parade while helicopter video showed police officers handcuffing at least one protester. The protesters were cleared from the street and the parade began moving again at around noon.

The group reportedly was taking the action to protest the corporate involvement in the parade which stirred up controversy in the weeks leading up to the event.

A contingent of Google employees petitioned the Pride parade’s board of directors to revoke Google’s sponsorship over what they called harassment and hate speech directed at LGBTQ people on YouTube and other Google platforms.

San Francisco Pride declined to revoke the sponsorship or remove the company from the parade, but Pride officials said the Google critics could protest the company’s policies as part of the parade’s “resistance contingent.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the protesters were chanting “Stonewall was a riot” in reference to the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City.

The 49th annual parade had attracted estimated 1 million people to the streets of San Francisco and politicians including U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi, California Governor and former San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom and Senator Kamala Harris, who is among the current front runners for the Democratic nomination for president.