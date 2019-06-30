ORINDA (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver on Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel early Sunday triggered a horrific head-on crash that left one person dead and several others injured.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision was reported at 1:52 a.m. just east of Wilder Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County. All lanes of Highway 24 were closed for about two hours as emergency crews responded to the scene.
A call for mutual aid went out to local fire department emergency crews to help with the injured. A SUV slammed head-on into a sedan, leaving debris scattered across the freeway and some victims trapped inside their cars.
The condition of the injured was not known as was the fate of the wrongway drivefr.
The crash remained under investigation. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash