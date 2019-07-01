



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – One person is dead and two are injured after an multi-vehicle accident at the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport Monday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the arrivals section of the lower level into the international terminal that involved two adult male pedestrians and one adult female pedestrian, according to San Francisco police.

All three were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. At around 4:28 p.m., one of the male victims was pronounced dead, succumbing to his injuries.

The driver of a black Ford Expedition, a 46-year-old male, accelerated from the pickup curb prior to the collision. After the crash, he remained on scene and continued to cooperate with investigators.

Police said the crash did not appear to be an intentional act and the driver did not display any signs of impairment.

Witnesses told KPIX 5 the two men and the woman were loading their suitcases into a car at the arrivals section of the terminal. Suddenly, the black Ford rear-ended the vehicle into which they were loading their luggage.

The witness said the car spun out and smashed into all three pedestrians.

Traffic was being diverted to the upper level until the crash scene was cleared.

SFO’s official Twitter account suggested using alternate pick-up or drop off locations during the lane closure.

The inner lanes of the International Terminal arrival level (lower level) are currently closed. To avoid congestion, please use alternate pick up and drop off locations like the departure level (upper level) or the International Garages (1st 30 mins free). — flySFO (@flySFO) July 2, 2019

The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCIU) is conducting an investigation.