SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – An accident at the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport is causing some traffic delays for arriving travelers Monday evening.

The delays are all due to a crash on the arrivals section of the lower level into the international terminal.

Currently, traffic is being diverted to the upper level until the crash scene is cleared. Meanwhile, some of the outer lanes on the international terminal have re-opened.inner lanes remain closed.

No word yet on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Anyone headed to the airport is advised to allow additional travel time if driving due to the accident.

