American Canyon, Burglary, car break-ins, Theft

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) – Police in American Canyon are looking for suspects in the break-ins of approximately two dozen vehicles early Sunday morning in a west side neighborhood.

The break-ins were reported starting about 6:30 a.m. Sunday along Elke Drive, West Carolyn Drive, Joan Drive and Los Altos Place, police said.

A home surveillance video suggests the damage was done four hours earlier. One suspect in the video appears to be wearing khaki pants and a white T-shirt, and the other was wearing a hoodie.

Police are looking to see more surveillance videos from residents in the neighborhood that were recorded between 1:30 and 4:30 a.m. Sunday.  Anyone with video is asked to call American Canyon police at (707) 551-0600.

